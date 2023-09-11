9/10/2023

Galatians 2:16-21 Why Did Christ Die?

Intro: Why did we need Jesus Christ? Why can’t we just go to heaven on our own goodness…after all aren’t all people basically good? This is what people think. They have been blinded to the fact that God is holy and just and perfect. we think that God is just some grand pa type who will pat us on the back and say “come on in buddy..” He is AWESOME! HE IS HOLY! HE IS PERFECT! HE IS JUST! HE IS GREAT!!! This almighty God loves us and sent His Son to die for our sins. How will you escape if you neglect so great a salvation? You WON’T!! But many are still trying it…it’s called religion…It’s called self-righteousness !