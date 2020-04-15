UK Column News - 15th Apr 2020 - Bill Gates Ties to Coronavirus Response and UK Government Exposed

UK Column News - Report on The HIGHLY suspicious ties the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has with the UK Government official response to the Coronavirus in terms of policy, procedures, lockdown and even its subsequent affect on the economy.



Bill Gates, who is a Eugenicist, is a member of the Bilderberg Group, who are committed to bringing in a Fascist World Government and depopulating the earth of 'undesirables'. Gates' father was a top Eugenicist and head of PLANNED PARENTHOOD in the United States.



With the Event 201, Gates' Foundation predicted a worldwide viral pandemic which will kill 65 million people. The aim was to determine how national governments, public health bodies and the private sector could work together to respond to a hypothetical pandemic ‘with potentially catastrophic consequences’. Two months before the Coronavirus outbreak, a global panel of ‘experts’ created a simulated pandemic to assess how ready the world is for such an outbreak. They met in October for The Event 201 ‘'pandemic simulation’’ organised by the John Hopkins University Centre for Health Security. The aim was to determine how national governments, public health bodies, and the private sector could work together to respond to a hypothetical pandemic with ‘potentially catastrophic consequences’. In the simulation, as well as millions dying of the disease, there were cases in every country in just six months, causing a global financial crisis.



In the simulation, they predicted a fake illness called CAPS (Coronavirus Associated Pulmonary Syndrome) would begin in Brazilian pigs who passed it to farmers. Resulting in symptoms ranging from mild-like flu, to pneumonia, concluding that the pandemic would continue at the same rate until there was an effective vaccine…..and this all happened TWO MONTHS BEFORE THE OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS.



To cover their tracks, the fact of the Event 201 being planned is now being covered up by fraudulent shill fact-checking organisations like Fullfact and Snopes!



Gates is a major investor in MONSANTO, a company which pollutes the human food chain with dangerous, poisonous, toxic GMO crops- and all while his organisations hoard all the world's natural seeds in their vaults.



He is in league with the ROCKEFELLERS and the Rockefeller Foundation in their attempts to force a digital identity and vaccine on the world population, so they can track, trace and eventually EXTERMINATE people.



Spread far and wide! These bastards need to be brought to justice!