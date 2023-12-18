Create New Account
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - December 18, 2023
Jotatay2K4
Episode 2174 - Age related smoking disorders are real. Please don’t vape, here’s why. Did Joe Camel target kids? New Covid variant sweeps the world. Are we really having a demographic population collapse? Ted tells four airplane passenger stories. Antibiotic resistance is real. Why are there so many woke movies? Why is the Vatican so corrupt? Plus much more! High energy must listen show.


