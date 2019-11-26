© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Where the Water Tastes Like Wine - Introspective
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • November 26, 2019
Where the Water Tastes Like Wine is a Narrative-Adventure game about traveling, sharing stories, and surviving manifest destiny.
Players wander across a folkloric Depression era United States at their own pace, meeting strangers with their own stories to tell.
In Where The Water Tastes Like Wine, stories organically take on a life of their own as they grow larger and transform as they're told- and re-told.
Learn more in this introspective Where the Water Tastes Like Wine review.
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Grab narrative adventure game 'Where the Water Tastes Like Wine':
http://store.steampowered.com/app/447120/Where_the_Water_Tastes_Like_Wine/
@dimbulbgames
@SerenityForge
wherethewatertasteslikewine.com
Hit me up!!!!
Twitter ► https://twitter.com/ItsOuttaSite
Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/ItsOuttaSite
itch.io ► https://outtasite.itch.io/
Steam ► http://steamcommunity.com/id/OuttaSite/ sfAEFwgertyjyukyscasvsbsvVASGTN
Players wander across a folkloric Depression era United States at their own pace, meeting strangers with their own stories to tell.
In Where The Water Tastes Like Wine, stories organically take on a life of their own as they grow larger and transform as they're told- and re-told.
Learn more in this introspective Where the Water Tastes Like Wine review.
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Grab narrative adventure game 'Where the Water Tastes Like Wine':
http://store.steampowered.com/app/447120/Where_the_Water_Tastes_Like_Wine/
@dimbulbgames
@SerenityForge
wherethewatertasteslikewine.com
Hit me up!!!!
Twitter ► https://twitter.com/ItsOuttaSite
Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/ItsOuttaSite
itch.io ► https://outtasite.itch.io/
Steam ► http://steamcommunity.com/id/OuttaSite/ sfAEFwgertyjyukyscasvsbsvVASGTN
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.