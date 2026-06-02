Crossing the Siversky Donets — Rybar's Analysis📝



By late March, Russian forces continued their operation to encircle Lyman from two sides. On the southern flank, assault troops fought in dense forest massifs near Dibrova, while on the western flank they pressed the enemy in the vicinity of Sviatohirsk.



➡️After two months of heavy fighting, Russian units began pushing the enemy toward the banks of the Siversky Donets. By May 5, they were crossing the river and established footholds in the settlements of Tatianivka and Pryshyb. At present, both these villages remain arenas of clashes between small infantry groups.



➡️In the central sector of the direction, the enemy conducted regular counterattacks in April and March against the gaps in Russian troop formations. Nevertheless, in May, fighters of the 25th Army managed to restore control over most positions, and by month's end expand their control zone within Lyman itself.



➡️To the south, Russian forces also gradually expanded their control zone on the approaches to Lyman and Yampolivka. Ukrainian formations attempted to reverse the course of battle and launched attacks on the territory of previously freed Dibrova, but came under strikes from Russian drones and artillery, failing to establish themselves in the settlement.



❗️In the coming weeks, the most important developments will occur on the western flank of the direction, where the Russian Armed Forces managed to cross the Siversky Donets. Now they must establish a stable bridgehead on the left bank of the river, which will create a threat to AFU crossing points upstream. Their capture would mean the effective blockade of the Lyman garrison.



