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"Thrive and Survive COVID-19"- Interview with Dr. David Hanscom
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60 views • October 19, 2021
Dr. David Hanscom, an orthopedic surgeon whom I’ve previously interviewed about strategies for chronic back pain, quit his practice to focus on educating others on becoming pain-free without surgery. Most recently, after surviving COVID-19, he turned his attention to prevention and surviving it, which is an important part of this discussion.
Read the full article here:
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/10/25/hanscom-covid-19-prevention.aspx?cid_source=bitchute&;cid_medium=video&cid=articles_thrive-and-survive-covid-19-interview-with-dr-david-hanscom
• Anxiety is a physiological response to a threat that increases your inflammatory cytokine levels. If your body's inflamed, you're going to feel anxious
• Cytokines are small proteins, that serve to regulate different tissues. There are both proinflammatory and anti-inflammatory cytokines. Cytokines have specific relevance to COVID-19, as they modulate your immune system and its function
• By reducing or resolving stress and anxiety, you lower levels of inflammatory cytokines, thereby allowing your immune system to function better
• Processed foods cause inflammation, in part by increasing insulin resistance, which raises inflammatory cytokine production, and in part because they are loaded with proinflammatory industrially processed omega-6 vegetable seed oils
• Strategies that will activate the vagus nerve, which induces relaxation and lowers inflammatory markers, include expressive writing, getting quality sleep, forgiveness practice, time-restricted eating and exogenous ketones
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Subscribe to our Bitchute channel: http://bit.ly/2VoirD2
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Read the full article here:
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/10/25/hanscom-covid-19-prevention.aspx?cid_source=bitchute&;cid_medium=video&cid=articles_thrive-and-survive-covid-19-interview-with-dr-david-hanscom
• Anxiety is a physiological response to a threat that increases your inflammatory cytokine levels. If your body's inflamed, you're going to feel anxious
• Cytokines are small proteins, that serve to regulate different tissues. There are both proinflammatory and anti-inflammatory cytokines. Cytokines have specific relevance to COVID-19, as they modulate your immune system and its function
• By reducing or resolving stress and anxiety, you lower levels of inflammatory cytokines, thereby allowing your immune system to function better
• Processed foods cause inflammation, in part by increasing insulin resistance, which raises inflammatory cytokine production, and in part because they are loaded with proinflammatory industrially processed omega-6 vegetable seed oils
• Strategies that will activate the vagus nerve, which induces relaxation and lowers inflammatory markers, include expressive writing, getting quality sleep, forgiveness practice, time-restricted eating and exogenous ketones
Subscribe for the latest health news: http://bit.ly/2qLgWRW
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/2CA9VGn
Listen to our podcasts: http://bit.ly/2X87Z18
Subscribe to our Bitchute channel: http://bit.ly/2VoirD2
Visit our shop: https://shop.mercola.com/
Find us on Social Media
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola
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