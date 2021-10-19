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"Thrive and Survive COVID-19"- Interview with Dr. David Hanscom
Mercola
Mercola
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60 views • October 19, 2021
Dr. David Hanscom, an orthopedic surgeon whom I’ve previously interviewed about strategies for chronic back pain, quit his practice to focus on educating others on becoming pain-free without surgery. Most recently, after surviving COVID-19, he turned his attention to prevention and surviving it, which is an important part of this discussion.

Read the full article here:
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/10/25/hanscom-covid-19-prevention.aspx?cid_source=bitchute&;cid_medium=video&cid=articles_thrive-and-survive-covid-19-interview-with-dr-david-hanscom

• Anxiety is a physiological response to a threat that increases your inflammatory cytokine levels. If your body's inflamed, you're going to feel anxious
• Cytokines are small proteins, that serve to regulate different tissues. There are both proinflammatory and anti-inflammatory cytokines. Cytokines have specific relevance to COVID-19, as they modulate your immune system and its function
• By reducing or resolving stress and anxiety, you lower levels of inflammatory cytokines, thereby allowing your immune system to function better
• Processed foods cause inflammation, in part by increasing insulin resistance, which raises inflammatory cytokine production, and in part because they are loaded with proinflammatory industrially processed omega-6 vegetable seed oils
• Strategies that will activate the vagus nerve, which induces relaxation and lowers inflammatory markers, include expressive writing, getting quality sleep, forgiveness practice, time-restricted eating and exogenous ketones


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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