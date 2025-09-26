BrightLearn - The Origin Diet: How Eating Like Our Stone Age Ancestors Will Maximize Your Health by Elizabeth Somer

Elizabeth Somer's "The Origin Diet" argues that modern processed foods—packed with refined sugars, grains and unhealthy fats—are mismatched with our evolutionary biology, leading to obesity, diabetes and chronic disease. She highlights that for 99.8 percent of human history, our ancestors thrived on a diet of wild plants, lean meats, nuts and seeds—foods rich in fiber, omega-3s and antioxidants—while avoiding processed ingredients entirely. The agricultural revolution introduced nutrient-poor grains and sugars, degrading human health, as seen in skeletal records showing increased disease among early farmers. Today, with 60 percent of calories coming from processed foods, our bodies remain genetically adapted to a hunter-gatherer diet. Somer's solution? Prioritize whole, unprocessed foods—plenty of fruits and vegetables, grass-fed meats, healthy fats and movement—while eliminating refined sugars, vegetable oils and factory-farmed meats. By aligning our eating habits with our evolutionary roots, she claims we can reverse inflammation, improve energy, and restore long-term health.





