BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - The Origin Diet: How Eating Like Our Stone Age Ancestors Will Maximize Your Health by Elizabeth Somer
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
274 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 1 day ago

Elizabeth Somer's "The Origin Diet" argues that modern processed foods—packed with refined sugars, grains and unhealthy fats—are mismatched with our evolutionary biology, leading to obesity, diabetes and chronic disease. She highlights that for 99.8 percent of human history, our ancestors thrived on a diet of wild plants, lean meats, nuts and seeds—foods rich in fiber, omega-3s and antioxidants—while avoiding processed ingredients entirely. The agricultural revolution introduced nutrient-poor grains and sugars, degrading human health, as seen in skeletal records showing increased disease among early farmers. Today, with 60 percent of calories coming from processed foods, our bodies remain genetically adapted to a hunter-gatherer diet. Somer's solution? Prioritize whole, unprocessed foods—plenty of fruits and vegetables, grass-fed meats, healthy fats and movement—while eliminating refined sugars, vegetable oils and factory-farmed meats. By aligning our eating habits with our evolutionary roots, she claims we can reverse inflammation, improve energy, and restore long-term health.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy