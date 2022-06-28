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Blue Beam Project is going to be off the HOOK! when your all connected to the system oh my days!!! This is what they showing you IMAGINE WHAT THEY GOT!!!
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
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228 views • June 28, 2022

Blue Beam Project is going to be off the HOOK! when your all connected to the system oh my days!!! This is what they showing you IMAGINE WHAT THEY GOT!!! and you all going to be jacked in like you in the TV with your NANO TECH!! ooOOh.... bird box here we come not long before the show, they nano teching you all up now with the tests!!! This shows going to be something else you going to hear voices ini your head weeks before the main event and during the attack your God will speak to you and tellyou hes coming ... The grand finale all religions bound into one all languages combined... THE ANTI CHRISTS ARRIVAL will be your GOD and you will ACCEPT him because you believe it will be him , as he has been speaking to you for weeks --- Technology is ready for you the masses they need to wake up ...

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beamblueproject is going tobe off the hookwhen your all connected to the system oh my days
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