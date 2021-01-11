Serge Monast 1993: On 2 Phase Liquid Crystal Vaccines Cut In 2 Which Reassembles At The 2nd Vaccine

READ WHAT HE SAYS TRANSLATED IN ENGLISH :



The journalist ask : Do you have other files that you have looked through? -



Serge Monast : Yes, there is the dossier that I am starting to write next week, and it is a dossier which concerns vaccines, experimental military medicine and liquid crystals.



It’s because I was talking about the different developments in military research produced by the CIA in the United States in terms of vaccines and things like that. And I said listen, it appears from the surveys and results obtained to date that it is possible



It is possible to administer a vaccine, inside of which there does not appear to be anything apparently and which is not offensive to health, in any way.



But on the other hand, the same vaccine, because of its ill-defined content, put in relation a year or 2 years later with another vaccine, which too, seems harmless at first sight, But, the two combined together will produce implausible problems.



And I recently knew that it was possible, without this being necessarily detected at the level of scientific analysis, that it was possible to cut in half a liquid crystal, to put part of it in a vaccine, and a year or 2 years later, the second part is found in another vaccine. The combination of the two, with the information I have at the liquid crystal level, allows the control of individuals, via satellite in order to arrive, at some point, in absolute political control over populations .



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