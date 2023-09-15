Your Property Rights and The Weaponizing Of Climate Change. Part 2 - Jim Willmot.

Your Property Rights and The Weaponizing Of Climate Change.





Be Aware - Legislation is targeting our properties.





Speakers from property backgrounds and scientists will expose the threats to our rights by the weaponizing of climate change. Eg, Renewable Energy Hubs, Vegetation Management Acts, "Sustainable Development, Fees, Fines, ...the list goes on. The undermining of our financial security is relentless!





And it's all courtesy of politicians. Who did you elect and what did they vote for in government?





Who will you vote for you next time?





The 2nd speaker of the night is Jim Willmot. Jim is a Farmer and long term defender of the rights of Regional communities. Inspired by his love of rural Queensland, Jim has led many successful inititiaves protecting the rights of farmers and their properties.





Jim now leads Property Rights Australia, a grass roots organisation that supports local communities whose property rights are under threat and whose voices are not being heard.





https://propertyrightsaustralia.org.au/





Tonight Jim talks about the big issues facing property owners and investors, VRE or 'variable renewable energy', the 28km of interconnecting powerlines across Australia and the devastating effects of large scale wind and solar farms has on the environment and the local wildlife.





