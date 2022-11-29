Hobby Lobby Founder THIS is the BEST WAY to run a business

Glenn Beck
Nov 26, 2022
Hobby Lobby CEO and Founder David Green recently joined Glenn in-studio to discuss his new book, ‘Leadership Not By The Book.’ During their discussion, Green details to Glenn the ‘direction book’ his family decided to follow while building their business. He explains why it’s the ‘best way’ to run a business, and he dives into several, important leadership lessons he’s learned along the way…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bls0I4BP8eY
