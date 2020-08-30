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Song of Songs 5:6-16 RELATIONAL INVESTMENT
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7 views • August 30, 2020
RELATIONAL INVESTMENT
Just As A Couple Must Invest In Their Relationship, Believers Must Also Invest In Their Relationship With God
🔵 Chapters 5-8 Of The Songs Bring to Mind God’s Directive About Marriage, In Which He Declared That The Two-Husband and Wife Would Become One (Gen. 2:24)
🔵 The Man and Women Married, And Now They’re Learning How To Live As One As They Grow in Their Relationship
🔵 Early On They Demonstrated The Value Of Investing In Each Other Instead Of Giving Up On one Another During A Time Of Conflict From a Misunderstanding
🔵 Resolved The Conflict and Affirmed Each Other – She By Describing Him In Loving Ways Which Underscored Her Love For Him – He By Telling Her He Had Never Seen Anyone More Beautiful Not Just In Physical Appearance But In Her Strength of Character (Prov. 5:2-6:13)
🔵 The Man Put His Wife On His Chariot Riding Though The City Showing Off Her Beauty – He Spoke Privately Of Her Beauty Describing In Word Pictures His Depth of Love and Longing To Be Intimate With Her – She Affirmed Her Confidence In Him and Their Exclusiveness and Commitment To Each Other (6:13-7:10)
🔵 Her Trust In The Love They Shared Lead to Her Taking The Initiative To Strengthen Their Marriage By Getting Him Out Of Town on A Trip To The Countryside To Enjoy Each Others Company – She Cherished The Private Moments But Also Looked To The Opportunity To Allow Others To See The Love In Her Heart For Him (7:10-8:4)
🔵 Toward The End Of the Poem They Are Back In The Chariot She Leaned On Him As They Entered The City – Her Desire Expressed Keep In Her Heart – The Resilience of Their Love – Nothing Could Stop It – Just As Her Husband Owned Vineyards, She Owned Her Body and She Had given It To Him (8:5-14)
🔵 Solomon Wanted To Reclaim The Truth About Sex – Sexual Expression And Intimacy Between A Husband and Wife – Solomon Wanted God’s People To Know That Sexual Intimacy Was God’s Gift To Humanity From The Very Beginning Of Time
🔵 The Ultimate Goal Is To Build A True and Lasting Relationship That Brings Glory To God and Leads To Family and Human Flourishing – Properly Enjoyed and Protected Everyone Benefits (1) Husband and Wives – Deeper Relationship (2) Children – Security, Happiness (3) The Church and Society – Homes That Are Stable
Just As A Couple Must Invest In Their Relationship, Believers Must Also Invest In Their Relationship With God
🔵 Chapters 5-8 Of The Songs Bring to Mind God’s Directive About Marriage, In Which He Declared That The Two-Husband and Wife Would Become One (Gen. 2:24)
🔵 The Man and Women Married, And Now They’re Learning How To Live As One As They Grow in Their Relationship
🔵 Early On They Demonstrated The Value Of Investing In Each Other Instead Of Giving Up On one Another During A Time Of Conflict From a Misunderstanding
🔵 Resolved The Conflict and Affirmed Each Other – She By Describing Him In Loving Ways Which Underscored Her Love For Him – He By Telling Her He Had Never Seen Anyone More Beautiful Not Just In Physical Appearance But In Her Strength of Character (Prov. 5:2-6:13)
🔵 The Man Put His Wife On His Chariot Riding Though The City Showing Off Her Beauty – He Spoke Privately Of Her Beauty Describing In Word Pictures His Depth of Love and Longing To Be Intimate With Her – She Affirmed Her Confidence In Him and Their Exclusiveness and Commitment To Each Other (6:13-7:10)
🔵 Her Trust In The Love They Shared Lead to Her Taking The Initiative To Strengthen Their Marriage By Getting Him Out Of Town on A Trip To The Countryside To Enjoy Each Others Company – She Cherished The Private Moments But Also Looked To The Opportunity To Allow Others To See The Love In Her Heart For Him (7:10-8:4)
🔵 Toward The End Of the Poem They Are Back In The Chariot She Leaned On Him As They Entered The City – Her Desire Expressed Keep In Her Heart – The Resilience of Their Love – Nothing Could Stop It – Just As Her Husband Owned Vineyards, She Owned Her Body and She Had given It To Him (8:5-14)
🔵 Solomon Wanted To Reclaim The Truth About Sex – Sexual Expression And Intimacy Between A Husband and Wife – Solomon Wanted God’s People To Know That Sexual Intimacy Was God’s Gift To Humanity From The Very Beginning Of Time
🔵 The Ultimate Goal Is To Build A True and Lasting Relationship That Brings Glory To God and Leads To Family and Human Flourishing – Properly Enjoyed and Protected Everyone Benefits (1) Husband and Wives – Deeper Relationship (2) Children – Security, Happiness (3) The Church and Society – Homes That Are Stable
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