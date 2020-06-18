BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Warning China Planning On Using Super EMP In First Strike*Protests*Biowarfare*
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
1875 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
265 views • June 18, 2020
Please Subscribe to our Four channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/

Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts


For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts

Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T

Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2018/10/crop-protecting-insects-could-be-turned-bioweapons-critics-warn#:~:text=Funded%20by%20the%20U.S.%20Defense,essentially%20gene%20therapy%20for%20crops.
https://www.darpa.mil/program/insect-allies
https://southfront.org/status-and-development-of-us-military-and-biological-activities/
https://news.yahoo.com/chinese-fighter-jets-buzz-taiwan-070721436.html
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-china-seafood/china-finds-heavy-coronavirus-traces-in-seafood-meat-sections-of-beijing-food-market-idUSKBN23P20T
https://sputniknews.com/military/202006181079656094-us-report-claims-china-intends-nuclear-first-strike-with-stolen-super-emp-weapons/
https://www.wsj.com/articles/indians-rage-at-china-after-bloody-border-clash-11592472447
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/china-develops-weapons-to-fry-us-electric-grid-eyes-high-tech-pearl-harbor-attack
https://twitter.com/China_Amb_India/status/1273585209162661888
https://twitter.com/globaltimesnews/status/1273688186145800192
https://www.news18.com/news/india/ladakh-is-the-first-finger-china-is-coming-after-all-five-tibet-chiefs-warning-to-india-2675887.html
https://sputniknews.com/military/202006181079656183-us-state-department-oks-600-million-deal-giving-ukraine-gun-radar-defense-systems/
https://freebeacon.com/national-security/congress-targets-social-media-companies-for-circulating-chinese-propaganda/
https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/features/project-force-china-naval-ambitions-200102133749725.html
https://twitter.com/PortlandPolice/status/1273594400455536646
https://twitter.com/IntelDoge/status/1273700810053029895
https://twitter.com/Global_Mil_Info/status/1273683811117731842
https://www.rt.com/usa/492200-portland-protesters-declare-autonomous-zone/
https://www.rt.com/newsline/492247-turkey-kurdish-iraq-bases/
https://www.rt.com/news/492266-iran-navy-missile-test/
https://www.debka.com/turkey-in-military-action-on-three-mid-east-fronts-now-adds-yemen/
https://www.rt.com/news/492278-france-turkey-nato-libya/
https://southfront.org/russian-forces-break-through-u-s-block-in-northeast-syria-videos/
https://nypost.com/2020/06/18/nypd-cops-being-encouraged-to-strike-on-july-4/
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1273688806508675073
https://www.mediaite.com/print/white-house-chaos-and-personal-favors-to-dictators-11-insane-revelations-from-reports-on-boltons-book/
https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-alphabet-google-chrome-exclusive-idUKKBN23P0JM
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/18/coronavirus-update-people-flee-cities-to-live-in-suburbs.html
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/ny-trump-facebook-ads-nazi-blitz-20200618-lpdtlat62fcbzdy2dncj3hgsdq-story.html
https://shiva4senate.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Forced-Vaccination-Is-Rape.pdf
https://twitter.com/Elex_Michaelson/status/1273693837676838912
https://twitter.com/RandPaul/status/1273699877931933704
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/supreme-court-rejects-trump-bid-to-end-dreamer-immigrant-program/ar-BB15FGLW
Keywords
aliensantifafbiufoblmprophecychinawarpoliceww3disclosureextraterrestrialufosinvasionplagueindiareptiliansflying saucersgreysetsriotsevolutionary energy artseearts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Tech Giants Brace For Intense Scrutiny If Democrats Win Midterms

Tech Giants Brace For Intense Scrutiny If Democrats Win Midterms

Chase Codewell
Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Douglas Harrington
CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

Morgan S. Verity
Oman&#8217;s foreign minister calls for regional security pact excluding U.S. as Gulf tensions mount

Oman’s foreign minister calls for regional security pact excluding U.S. as Gulf tensions mount

Belle Carter
NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

Cassie B.
Trump Cancels Kansas Rally Days Before Midterms; White House Cites Virtual Campaign Events

Trump Cancels Kansas Rally Days Before Midterms; White House Cites Virtual Campaign Events

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy