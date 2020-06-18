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Warning China Planning On Using Super EMP In First Strike*Protests*Biowarfare*
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265 views • June 18, 2020
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https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2018/10/crop-protecting-insects-could-be-turned-bioweapons-critics-warn#:~:text=Funded%20by%20the%20U.S.%20Defense,essentially%20gene%20therapy%20for%20crops.
https://www.darpa.mil/program/insect-allies
https://southfront.org/status-and-development-of-us-military-and-biological-activities/
https://news.yahoo.com/chinese-fighter-jets-buzz-taiwan-070721436.html
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-china-seafood/china-finds-heavy-coronavirus-traces-in-seafood-meat-sections-of-beijing-food-market-idUSKBN23P20T
https://sputniknews.com/military/202006181079656094-us-report-claims-china-intends-nuclear-first-strike-with-stolen-super-emp-weapons/
https://www.wsj.com/articles/indians-rage-at-china-after-bloody-border-clash-11592472447
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/china-develops-weapons-to-fry-us-electric-grid-eyes-high-tech-pearl-harbor-attack
https://twitter.com/China_Amb_India/status/1273585209162661888
https://twitter.com/globaltimesnews/status/1273688186145800192
https://www.news18.com/news/india/ladakh-is-the-first-finger-china-is-coming-after-all-five-tibet-chiefs-warning-to-india-2675887.html
https://sputniknews.com/military/202006181079656183-us-state-department-oks-600-million-deal-giving-ukraine-gun-radar-defense-systems/
https://freebeacon.com/national-security/congress-targets-social-media-companies-for-circulating-chinese-propaganda/
https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/features/project-force-china-naval-ambitions-200102133749725.html
https://twitter.com/PortlandPolice/status/1273594400455536646
https://twitter.com/IntelDoge/status/1273700810053029895
https://twitter.com/Global_Mil_Info/status/1273683811117731842
https://www.rt.com/usa/492200-portland-protesters-declare-autonomous-zone/
https://www.rt.com/newsline/492247-turkey-kurdish-iraq-bases/
https://www.rt.com/news/492266-iran-navy-missile-test/
https://www.debka.com/turkey-in-military-action-on-three-mid-east-fronts-now-adds-yemen/
https://www.rt.com/news/492278-france-turkey-nato-libya/
https://southfront.org/russian-forces-break-through-u-s-block-in-northeast-syria-videos/
https://nypost.com/2020/06/18/nypd-cops-being-encouraged-to-strike-on-july-4/
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1273688806508675073
https://www.mediaite.com/print/white-house-chaos-and-personal-favors-to-dictators-11-insane-revelations-from-reports-on-boltons-book/
https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-alphabet-google-chrome-exclusive-idUKKBN23P0JM
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/18/coronavirus-update-people-flee-cities-to-live-in-suburbs.html
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/ny-trump-facebook-ads-nazi-blitz-20200618-lpdtlat62fcbzdy2dncj3hgsdq-story.html
https://shiva4senate.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Forced-Vaccination-Is-Rape.pdf
https://twitter.com/Elex_Michaelson/status/1273693837676838912
https://twitter.com/RandPaul/status/1273699877931933704
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/supreme-court-rejects-trump-bid-to-end-dreamer-immigrant-program/ar-BB15FGLW
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2018/10/crop-protecting-insects-could-be-turned-bioweapons-critics-warn#:~:text=Funded%20by%20the%20U.S.%20Defense,essentially%20gene%20therapy%20for%20crops.
https://www.darpa.mil/program/insect-allies
https://southfront.org/status-and-development-of-us-military-and-biological-activities/
https://news.yahoo.com/chinese-fighter-jets-buzz-taiwan-070721436.html
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-china-seafood/china-finds-heavy-coronavirus-traces-in-seafood-meat-sections-of-beijing-food-market-idUSKBN23P20T
https://sputniknews.com/military/202006181079656094-us-report-claims-china-intends-nuclear-first-strike-with-stolen-super-emp-weapons/
https://www.wsj.com/articles/indians-rage-at-china-after-bloody-border-clash-11592472447
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/china-develops-weapons-to-fry-us-electric-grid-eyes-high-tech-pearl-harbor-attack
https://twitter.com/China_Amb_India/status/1273585209162661888
https://twitter.com/globaltimesnews/status/1273688186145800192
https://www.news18.com/news/india/ladakh-is-the-first-finger-china-is-coming-after-all-five-tibet-chiefs-warning-to-india-2675887.html
https://sputniknews.com/military/202006181079656183-us-state-department-oks-600-million-deal-giving-ukraine-gun-radar-defense-systems/
https://freebeacon.com/national-security/congress-targets-social-media-companies-for-circulating-chinese-propaganda/
https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/features/project-force-china-naval-ambitions-200102133749725.html
https://twitter.com/PortlandPolice/status/1273594400455536646
https://twitter.com/IntelDoge/status/1273700810053029895
https://twitter.com/Global_Mil_Info/status/1273683811117731842
https://www.rt.com/usa/492200-portland-protesters-declare-autonomous-zone/
https://www.rt.com/newsline/492247-turkey-kurdish-iraq-bases/
https://www.rt.com/news/492266-iran-navy-missile-test/
https://www.debka.com/turkey-in-military-action-on-three-mid-east-fronts-now-adds-yemen/
https://www.rt.com/news/492278-france-turkey-nato-libya/
https://southfront.org/russian-forces-break-through-u-s-block-in-northeast-syria-videos/
https://nypost.com/2020/06/18/nypd-cops-being-encouraged-to-strike-on-july-4/
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1273688806508675073
https://www.mediaite.com/print/white-house-chaos-and-personal-favors-to-dictators-11-insane-revelations-from-reports-on-boltons-book/
https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-alphabet-google-chrome-exclusive-idUKKBN23P0JM
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/18/coronavirus-update-people-flee-cities-to-live-in-suburbs.html
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/ny-trump-facebook-ads-nazi-blitz-20200618-lpdtlat62fcbzdy2dncj3hgsdq-story.html
https://shiva4senate.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Forced-Vaccination-Is-Rape.pdf
https://twitter.com/Elex_Michaelson/status/1273693837676838912
https://twitter.com/RandPaul/status/1273699877931933704
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/supreme-court-rejects-trump-bid-to-end-dreamer-immigrant-program/ar-BB15FGLW
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