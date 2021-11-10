Dr. Zelenko: The CDC COVID-19 Protocols Are Killing Patients

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11/02/2021 Dr. Zelenko: According to recommendations of our governing bodies, the CDC COVID-19 protocols tell doctors not to treat patients until they develop lung complications which is inconsistent with the observations of dozens of studies that show an 85% reduction in hospitalization and death if you treat people early, so the government wants people to die.