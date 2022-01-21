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Shaking, breaking quaking, Jezebels liars be crushed, Forte Fortissimo
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100 views • January 21, 2022
Prophetic Word, January 21st 2022 around 2:50am
Speaks about the Evil ones how God will deal with them as he stands up from His throne
A warning calling for His children to go or else they will be no more
Scripture for this prophecy:
Revelation 2:20
1 Kings 18:20-40
Revelation 16:13/ 19:20/ 20:10
Proverbs 20:2/ Hosea 11:10
Revelation 10:3
Genesis 6:5/ Daniel 8:23/ 1 Thessalonians 2:16
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-01-21-shaking-breaking-forte-fortissimo/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Speaks about the Evil ones how God will deal with them as he stands up from His throne
A warning calling for His children to go or else they will be no more
Scripture for this prophecy:
Revelation 2:20
1 Kings 18:20-40
Revelation 16:13/ 19:20/ 20:10
Proverbs 20:2/ Hosea 11:10
Revelation 10:3
Genesis 6:5/ Daniel 8:23/ 1 Thessalonians 2:16
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-01-21-shaking-breaking-forte-fortissimo/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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