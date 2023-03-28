Quo Vadis





March 27, 2023





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Garabandal Visionary Conchita of February 13, 1966.





On Sunday, February 7, 1966: Conchita entered the convent of the Discalced Missionary Carmelites in Pamplona as an novice, with the desire to follow a religious vocation.





Six days later Our Lord made known the special path her destiny would take.





The meaning of the message is clear: the words Conchita attributes to Our Lord are absolute and short.





They are in a harsh style.





In the moment of giving thanks to God after Communion, I received a great happiness and at the same time a greater sorrow and feeling of disillusion.





I heard the voice of Christ and he said this: “Conchita, you have come here to school to prepare yourself to become my spouse and to follow me.





Didn’t you tell me, Conchita, that you want to do my will?





Now you want to follow your own will—do you want to continue like this your whole life?





I have chosen you to be in the world, and to face many challenges for Me.





I want all of this for your holiness, and for you to offer it for the salvation of the world.





You should talk to the world about Mary.





Remember that in June you asked me if you would be a nun.





I told you: in whatever role you will find a cross, suffering, and I will tell you this again now.





Conchita, have you felt me calling you to be my spouse?





No, because I have not called you.”





I asked: And how does one feel your call to be a nun?





He told me: Don’t worry about this; you will not feel it.





I said: Then you don’t love me, Jesus?





He said: “Conchita, you ask me this?





Who has redeemed you?





Do my will and you will find my love.





Examine yourself well.





Think about others more, and don’t pay attention to temptations; if you are faithful to my love, you will conquer many temptations.





Be intelligent in what I have told you, spiritually intelligent.





Don’t close the eyes of your soul, and don’t be deceived by anyone.





Love humility, simplicity, never think that what you have done is much.





Think about what you still have to do, not to gain Heaven, but for the world, to accomplish my divine will, that your soul will be prepared. Whoever has a soul disposed to hearing me will know my will.”





“I want to tell you, Conchita, that before the Miracle you will suffer much; there will be very few who believe you.





Your own family will believe that you have deceived them.





I want all of this for your sanctification, and so the world will accomplish the Message.





I want to warn you that the rest of your life will be a continual suffering. Do not be disturbed.





In suffering am I with Mary whom you love so much. ”





I asked Him if Rome also would not believe me.





Conchita was invited by the Holy Office, and she went to Rome in January of 1966.





She was accompanied by her mother and Father Luís Luna.





Conchita affirmed that she had been received by Cardinal Ottaviani with affability and marvelous goodness but that she had been submitted to questioning that lasted more than two hours, the interview having been recorded by the secretary of the Cardinal.





There are two principal facts that the public knew: that Conchita was very happy and that His Holiness Paul VI recognized Conchita in the crowd during a public audience.





He detained her.





Pope Paul VI called her and in a clear and strong voice said:





“Conchita, I bless you, and with you the whole Church.”





Jesus told me by inner locution:





“DON’T WORRY ABOUT WHETHER THEY BELIEVE YOU OR NOT.





I WILL DO EVERYTHING.





BUT I WILL ALSO GIVE YOU SUFFERING; WHOEVER SUFFERS FOR ME, I AM WITH THEM





On May 26th, 1973, Conchita married Patrick Jay Keena from Long Island, New York, where she currently resides.





They have four children.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tGI0uWsdQiQ