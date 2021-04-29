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Biden We Have 'The Most Extensive and Inclusive Voter Fraud Organization
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44 views • April 29, 2021
https://bit.ly/3vipQ5A - Lawful Public Notice: All Executive Orders of the captured, foreign-controlled, “Biden Administration” are Acts of Sedition, Treason clearly intended to cause the destruction of Republican Form of Government of “The United States of America”, and to forever terminate the Sovereignty of the American People. Any claim of “plausible deniability” for Crimes against Humanity (i.e., genocide) cited herein is forfeited.
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