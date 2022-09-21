ThePatriotNurse:The United States is Going to Break Up: Why It May be GOOD

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Posted 1September2022:In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the inevitability of the United States breaking into smaller units. Viewed through the lens of history, this is not only possible but probable. Would our Founders have approved? What benefits are there to individuals and their liberties?
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
rights, Federalist, Federal Government, liberties, corruption, States Rights, Freedom,