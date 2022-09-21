ThePatriotNurse:The United States is Going to Break Up: Why It May be GOOD

Posted 1September2022:In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the inevitability of the United States breaking into smaller units. Viewed through the lens of history, this is not only possible but probable. Would our Founders have approved? What benefits are there to individuals and their liberties?
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
rights, Federalist, Federal Government, liberties, corruption, States Rights, Freedom,
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.