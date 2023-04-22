In 2017, when Mr. Miles Guo first came to the US and established his residence in New York, these men organized a mob of protesters and issued death threats against him at Sherry Netherland Hotel

https://gettr.com/post/p2eybuj5bb3

2017年，当郭文贵先生第一次来到美国，并在纽约建立了自己的住所，这些人组织了一群暴徒抗议者，就在荷兰雪莉酒店的前面对郭文贵先生发出了死亡威胁。这两个被逮捕的中国城的人建立了中共警察局，监视中国的异见人士，发出威胁并帮助中共试图将中共异见人士送回中国接受惩罚，他们才是社会的最大威胁。

In 2017, when Mr. Guo Wengui first came to the United States and established his residence in New York, these men organized a mob of protesters and issued death threats against Mr. Guo Wengui right in front of the Sherry Netherland Hotel. These two arrested men from Chinatown who set up the CCP police station to spy on Chinese dissidents, issue threats, and help the CCP try to send CCP dissidents back to China to be punished are the biggest threat to society.

