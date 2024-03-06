Her Grandchild was Murdered, Grandmother wants Justice

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Amy Maison sits down with Eileen Tesch to explain why she wrote a letter to Governor Whitmer about St. Clair County Prosecutor Michael Wendling. Her grandson, Matthew Maison, 3 1/2 years old, was murdered in 2017. Only two people were in the home at the time of Matthew's murder and neither one has been charged. She said it was time to speak up and get justice for Matthew.





