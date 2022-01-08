CCP Closed Some Border Crossings and Issued Import Ban on Related Fruits Due to Alleged COVID Detection

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01/06/2022 CCP have closed some border crossings and issued import bans on related fruits due to the alleged detection of a Covid virus on imported fruits