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CORONAVIRUS EASILY DEFEATED BECAUSE IT'S A BIOWEAPON
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64 views • March 23, 2020
You won't be surprised to learn that YouTube took this video down yesterday, March 22, 2020. In preparation thereof I archived it. It's war now and this is defense intelligence. The purveyors of this pandemic don't want victims to have a defense or be able to reverse engineer their plot(s). Also mirrored at https://inventionschool.tech/what-to-do-if-corona-virus-is-a-biological-weapon/ Folks, please be aware of the consistency with which MSM, YouTube, and Google will kill, suppress, delete, hide, threaten, remove, ban, and otherwise get rid of information that the globalists find inconvenient and/or threatening. If you believe we still live in free and open societies, you are deeply mistaken. You won't be surprised to learn that YouTube took this video down yesterday. In preparation thereof I made the link above and you have the option to right-click and download. It's war now and this is defense intelligence.
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