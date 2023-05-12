Shuttle Service: The TX National Guard is openly aiding the Invasion | MICHAEL YON

Michael Yon @Michael_YonTexas National Guard openly aiding the invasion. This one wearing black mask. Another named Staff Sergeant Michael DeCarlo behaving dangerously using 4w truck to ram journalists, and nearly hit a State Senator. I was there. I had to move the Senator. Multiple people got key parts on video.
Public Affairs thanked him. Thanked the truck-rammer. I got on video. So incredibly bizarre that if there were not so much video I would not mention. They are out of control at Gate 42 while they shuttle in the invasion force.
source:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1656964465525399552
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.