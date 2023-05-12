Shuttle Service: The TX National Guard is openly aiding the Invasion | MICHAEL YON

Michael Yon @Michael_YonTexas National Guard openly aiding the invasion. This one wearing black mask. Another named Staff Sergeant Michael DeCarlo behaving dangerously using 4w truck to ram journalists, and nearly hit a State Senator. I was there. I had to move the Senator. Multiple people got key parts on video.





Public Affairs thanked him. Thanked the truck-rammer. I got on video. So incredibly bizarre that if there were not so much video I would not mention. They are out of control at Gate 42 while they shuttle in the invasion force.





source:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1656964465525399552