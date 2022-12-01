Photographs Reveal Earth Was Formed Using Gigantic Man And Beast !

Smaller beast and men were also used to form Earth, though these samples cover only the gigantic.
ERTZ = Earth_in the ancient Paleo language_a pictograph script.
So ERTZ can represent:
E= Beast; R= Man; TZ=Man laying on his side.
Sure enough, these sample pictures here agree.
Credit: Google Earth Data SIO, NOAA. U.S.Navy, NGA, CEBCO
Image Landsat / Copernicus
Image IIBCAO
