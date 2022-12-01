Create New Account
Photographs Reveal Earth Was Formed Using Gigantic Man And Beast !
Published 20 hours ago

Smaller beast and men were also used to form Earth, though these samples cover only the gigantic.

ERTZ = Earth_in the ancient Paleo language_a pictograph script.

So ERTZ can represent:

E= Beast; R= Man; TZ=Man laying on his side.

Sure enough, these sample pictures here agree.


Credit: Google Earth Data SIO, NOAA. U.S.Navy, NGA, CEBCO

Image Landsat / Copernicus

Image IIBCAO

