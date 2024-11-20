The Holy Spirit in the Old Testament

The Holy Spirit is the most mysterious of the three persons of the Godhead, yet we can see fascinating shadows and hints in the Old Testament of His intimate involvement in creation as well as salvation. By using the light of the New Testament, we can uncover hidden treasures of meaning in verses that we would otherwise have passed by and reveal clues about the nature of God from the very beginning.





00:00 - Introduction & Review

12:24 - The Spirit as God's Breath

26:20 - The Spirit Giving Talents

34:19 - The Spirit as the Helper

37:31 - The Spirit as the Author of Scripture

48:54 - The New Covenant in the Old Testament

1:07:18 - The Personal Nature of the Spirit

1:12:07 - The Trinity in Isaiah 63:9-10

1:13:49 - Final Thoughts