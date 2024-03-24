Coconut Yogurt
Ingredients
4 SERVINGS
80 grams organic sweeter (Stevia or Monk Fruit Extract Powder)
1 liter almond milk
1 plain yogurt
2 Tbsp. grated coconut
1 tsp. Organic Coconut Milk Powder
Directions
Heat milk, sugar, powdered milk and coconut in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Boil for 7 minutes. Let cool down until lukewarm.
Add yogurt and stir well. Heat again on stovetop, but do not allow to boil. Remove from heat, cover with lid and insulate well with a warm blanket.
Let ferment for 8 hours.
Stir well. Place in sterilized jars, seal tightly and store in the refrigerator.
