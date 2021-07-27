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Canada Sending You Have Not Been Vaxxed Letters!!
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80 views • July 27, 2021
And so it begins . . . the government in Canada is spending citizens tax paid monies on sending the unvaxxed letters to say that you're not vaxxed!!! You don't need to be told something that you already know . . . . harassment is okay then when the government does it?
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