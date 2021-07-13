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ROCKEFELLER'S ''MENINGITIS VAXXINE''... WAS THE SPANISH FLU PANDEMIC!
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532 views • July 13, 2021
tangentopolis feat. NaturaDatura
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(world orders review)
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ROCKEFELLER'S ''MENINGITIS VAXXINE''... WAS THE SPANISH FLU PANDEMIC!
[SHARE] https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fk9PKgddN0sT/
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This edit courtesy of NaturaDatura@111 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturadatura111/
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tangents' deep research tangents:
========
Lily E. Kay, Caltech, the Rockefeller Foundation; the Rise of the New Biology https://ipfs.io/ipfs/bafykbzacedmwi23jawtmuap3342d3exbkcec3af7yhi33ksbregxcnwmin34s?filename=%28Monographs%20on%20the%20History%20and%20Philosophy%20of%20Biol%29%20Lily%20E.%20Kay%20-%20The%20Molecular%20Vision%20of%20Life_%20Caltech%2C%20the%20Rockefeller%20Foundation%2C%20and%20the%20Rise%20of%20the%20New%20Biology%20-Oxford%20University%20Press%2C%20USA%20%281992%29.pdf
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William F. Engdahl, Seeds of Destruction (The Hidden Agenda of Genetic Manipulation)
https://ipfs.io/ipfs/bafykbzacebw6ofg3k6fgy4u67femuyzcvahi2t6qmwxbfcey7u4esjyvabou2?filename=William%20F.%20Engdahl%20-%20Seeds%20of%20Destruction_%20The%20Hidden%20Agenda%20of%20Genetic%20Manipulation-Global%20Research%20%282007%29.pdf
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Joseph P Farrell, Scott D de Hart, Transhumanism (A Grimoire of Alchemical Agendas)
https://ipfs.io/ipfs/bafykbzacecqcroq5utwmoxpayw2crlzxatbysgyyzaaqvts2ajrsxv37utfzu?filename=Joseph%20P%20Farrell%20and%20Scott%20D%20de%20Hart%20-%20Transhumanism_%20A%20Grimoire%20of%20Alchemical%20Agendas-Feral%20House%20%282011%29.pdf
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NSSM 200 by Henry A. Kissinger Report 1974 (RESEARCHERS COLLECTION)
https://archive.org/compress/NSSMHenryA.KissingerReport200435/formats=TEXT%20PDF,IMAGE%20CONTAINER%20PDF&file=/NSSMHenryA.KissingerReport200435.zip
========
ROCKEFELLER'S (MEDICAL MAFIA) CONTROL SYSTEM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2q3wrMd3wxZ/
Rockefeller's DOUBLE GAME in GMO Foods & EUGENICS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XFp0xqwo3zwW/
RE:SET THE TABLE (Rockefeller Foundation's (NWO) Plan to Restructure the US Food System)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8n3Fu9JB7olw/
The Scam of the Century Goes Back to ONE Man (Rockefeller Funded Germ Theory, Part 01)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T5ZuyXN3MJ84/
GLOBAL MEDICAL MAFIA - Rockefeller Death Cult (Learn The Truth)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zUm9vVy9TXIQ/
U.N. & CENTRAL BANKS (A ROCKEFELLER & ROTHSCHILD COUP)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/e30bUMvXvpxx/
C(o)vid World Dis-order - A Dystopian Scenario (Of Lockstep & the Rockefeller Foundation Endgame) https://www.bitchute.com/video/JGWVbMdGrKhT/
ROCKEFELLER FILE (1976) [+ SENARIOS [LOCK-STEP] (2010) in Review] [audio-book]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sapSIJnRENUR/
HEAVY MASSIVE JUNKER (ID2020, COVID19 , VACCINE/RFID, ROTHSCHILD-ROCKEFELLER NWO) https://www.bitchute.com/video/jzbcCjKfwYxS/
EUGENICS [The Rockefeller Connection] (QUICK & SLOW wt SPIRO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5BlzWQon47zW/
'ROCKEFELLER', the 'FDA'; the Rise of 'BIGPHARMA' & the 'CANCER-INDUSTRY'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3uga9V82Az3Q/
Rockefeller Foundation (The Funding of Massive Government Infiltration & Sociocultural Astroturfing) https://www.bitchute.com/video/cskzC4vTrb9y/
========
(world orders review)
========
ROCKEFELLER'S ''MENINGITIS VAXXINE''... WAS THE SPANISH FLU PANDEMIC!
[SHARE] https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fk9PKgddN0sT/
========
This edit courtesy of NaturaDatura@111 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturadatura111/
========
tangents' deep research tangents:
========
Lily E. Kay, Caltech, the Rockefeller Foundation; the Rise of the New Biology https://ipfs.io/ipfs/bafykbzacedmwi23jawtmuap3342d3exbkcec3af7yhi33ksbregxcnwmin34s?filename=%28Monographs%20on%20the%20History%20and%20Philosophy%20of%20Biol%29%20Lily%20E.%20Kay%20-%20The%20Molecular%20Vision%20of%20Life_%20Caltech%2C%20the%20Rockefeller%20Foundation%2C%20and%20the%20Rise%20of%20the%20New%20Biology%20-Oxford%20University%20Press%2C%20USA%20%281992%29.pdf
========
William F. Engdahl, Seeds of Destruction (The Hidden Agenda of Genetic Manipulation)
https://ipfs.io/ipfs/bafykbzacebw6ofg3k6fgy4u67femuyzcvahi2t6qmwxbfcey7u4esjyvabou2?filename=William%20F.%20Engdahl%20-%20Seeds%20of%20Destruction_%20The%20Hidden%20Agenda%20of%20Genetic%20Manipulation-Global%20Research%20%282007%29.pdf
========
Joseph P Farrell, Scott D de Hart, Transhumanism (A Grimoire of Alchemical Agendas)
https://ipfs.io/ipfs/bafykbzacecqcroq5utwmoxpayw2crlzxatbysgyyzaaqvts2ajrsxv37utfzu?filename=Joseph%20P%20Farrell%20and%20Scott%20D%20de%20Hart%20-%20Transhumanism_%20A%20Grimoire%20of%20Alchemical%20Agendas-Feral%20House%20%282011%29.pdf
========
NSSM 200 by Henry A. Kissinger Report 1974 (RESEARCHERS COLLECTION)
https://archive.org/compress/NSSMHenryA.KissingerReport200435/formats=TEXT%20PDF,IMAGE%20CONTAINER%20PDF&file=/NSSMHenryA.KissingerReport200435.zip
========
ROCKEFELLER'S (MEDICAL MAFIA) CONTROL SYSTEM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2q3wrMd3wxZ/
Rockefeller's DOUBLE GAME in GMO Foods & EUGENICS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XFp0xqwo3zwW/
RE:SET THE TABLE (Rockefeller Foundation's (NWO) Plan to Restructure the US Food System)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8n3Fu9JB7olw/
The Scam of the Century Goes Back to ONE Man (Rockefeller Funded Germ Theory, Part 01)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T5ZuyXN3MJ84/
GLOBAL MEDICAL MAFIA - Rockefeller Death Cult (Learn The Truth)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zUm9vVy9TXIQ/
U.N. & CENTRAL BANKS (A ROCKEFELLER & ROTHSCHILD COUP)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/e30bUMvXvpxx/
C(o)vid World Dis-order - A Dystopian Scenario (Of Lockstep & the Rockefeller Foundation Endgame) https://www.bitchute.com/video/JGWVbMdGrKhT/
ROCKEFELLER FILE (1976) [+ SENARIOS [LOCK-STEP] (2010) in Review] [audio-book]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sapSIJnRENUR/
HEAVY MASSIVE JUNKER (ID2020, COVID19 , VACCINE/RFID, ROTHSCHILD-ROCKEFELLER NWO) https://www.bitchute.com/video/jzbcCjKfwYxS/
EUGENICS [The Rockefeller Connection] (QUICK & SLOW wt SPIRO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5BlzWQon47zW/
'ROCKEFELLER', the 'FDA'; the Rise of 'BIGPHARMA' & the 'CANCER-INDUSTRY'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3uga9V82Az3Q/
Rockefeller Foundation (The Funding of Massive Government Infiltration & Sociocultural Astroturfing) https://www.bitchute.com/video/cskzC4vTrb9y/
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