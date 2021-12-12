© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cell Phones Make Holes In Your Aura And Open Demonic Portals
Follow
2
Share
Report
185 views • December 12, 2021
Video sources: „Frances Fox“ Apr 9, 2011 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vAoZuMnrZ0
„Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua 2“ Jun 24, 2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BxST-ewOPaw
„cowan315“ Jun 22, 2010 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xv5-zG-6WNs
„TheLegend27“ Mar 28, 2013 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tTK0KLLcmVE
„AdrianXXX777“ Mar 19, 2019 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGSk5RkF_bY
The demons travel and influence people through all kinds of “energetic threads”. By this large network, they can reach almost everywhere and affect virtually everybody. It is said that when a person is in contact with one of these threads, the demon can more easily take control of him or her. The energetic threads has without any question been identified as the Telecommunications Network. This includes the Internet and the Cellular or Mobile Network. However, humans and other species have some kind of natural protection against intrusion. But this specific shelter can be inactivated by the individual when he or she literally “invites the devil”. When somebody invites an evil character of some kind, and gives it clearance; a portal is opened into the mind of the person. A portal can be any number of things; the most common of course is another person who is influenced by the demons.
But a portal can also be a communication device of another kind. By communication device I specifically refer to all different varieties of Oracles such as: Tarot cards, The I Ching, Nordic Runes, Ouija boards, talking tables and many other forms of fortune telling. Even channeling, automatic writing, reversed speech and “white noise” in Radio or TV are believed to be favorable means of communication that the demons are using on humans. All these tools mentioned above are considered to be EXTREMELY DANGEROUS to use; this is not a threat that one should take lightly. The tools are not evil in themselves, in a perfect world they might very well be used as means of communicating more easily with the higher self or with the universal God; but this is not a perfect world and all should remember this. Until we know more about these demons we simply must not use oracles!
(https://www.astromantra.se/english/demon.html)
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
„Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua 2“ Jun 24, 2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BxST-ewOPaw
„cowan315“ Jun 22, 2010 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xv5-zG-6WNs
„TheLegend27“ Mar 28, 2013 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tTK0KLLcmVE
„AdrianXXX777“ Mar 19, 2019 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGSk5RkF_bY
The demons travel and influence people through all kinds of “energetic threads”. By this large network, they can reach almost everywhere and affect virtually everybody. It is said that when a person is in contact with one of these threads, the demon can more easily take control of him or her. The energetic threads has without any question been identified as the Telecommunications Network. This includes the Internet and the Cellular or Mobile Network. However, humans and other species have some kind of natural protection against intrusion. But this specific shelter can be inactivated by the individual when he or she literally “invites the devil”. When somebody invites an evil character of some kind, and gives it clearance; a portal is opened into the mind of the person. A portal can be any number of things; the most common of course is another person who is influenced by the demons.
But a portal can also be a communication device of another kind. By communication device I specifically refer to all different varieties of Oracles such as: Tarot cards, The I Ching, Nordic Runes, Ouija boards, talking tables and many other forms of fortune telling. Even channeling, automatic writing, reversed speech and “white noise” in Radio or TV are believed to be favorable means of communication that the demons are using on humans. All these tools mentioned above are considered to be EXTREMELY DANGEROUS to use; this is not a threat that one should take lightly. The tools are not evil in themselves, in a perfect world they might very well be used as means of communicating more easily with the higher self or with the universal God; but this is not a perfect world and all should remember this. Until we know more about these demons we simply must not use oracles!
(https://www.astromantra.se/english/demon.html)
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.