X22 REPORT Ep. 2922b - The Jackals Reveal Themselves, Panic, Think Chess, What Was The Target?

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2922b - Nov 10, 2022

The Jackals Reveal Themselves, Panic, Think Chess, What Was The Target?The [DS] is panicking because Trump, using the people who created the red wave is about to take control of the house and the senate. This is their worst nightmare, they will do anything to stop it. The jackals are now revealing themselves and Trump can see the board very clearly. Moves and Countermoves. Sometimes you have to sacrifice your pawns to get the winning move.



All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

