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Patel Patriot - Everything Is Timed, Military Planning, Trump Will Most Likely Return Before 2024
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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201 views • February 19, 2022
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Today’s Guest: Patel Patriot

Website: Devolution
https://devolution.link

Substack
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/

Telegram
https://t.me/patelpatriot

Patel Patriot is the creator of the Devolution series. Patel begins the conversation discussing the devolution plan, operation warp speed was developed to counter the [DS] plan for the great reset. Trump is counting on the people to use the rule of law and decertify the elections, the battle is coming and the Truth Social will be used in the information war. Trump will most likely return before 2024

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

Most of artwork that are included with these videos have been created by X22 Report and they are used as a representation of the subject matter. The representative artwork included with these videos shall not be construed as the actual events that are taking place.

Intro Video Music: YouTube Free Music: Cataclysmic Molten Core by Jingle Punks

Intro Music: YouTube Free Music: Warrior Strife by Jingle Punks

Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.

The X22 Report is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
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