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911 - Evil Face Images Caught In Smoke - COINCIDENCE!!!
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134 views • June 01, 2020
Video MIRRORED from user ISLAMIC PRINCE - YouTube
The “devil face” that many saw in the billowing smoke within seconds after Flight 175 smashed into the South Tower was almost certainly not Photoshopped. It can be seen as well on the CNN feed archived on YouTube.Also helpful in amplifying the effect is to listen to George W. Bush’s address that night, in which he said, “Today our nation saw evil.” There’s no doubt, there he is: Lucifer...
The “devil face” that many saw in the billowing smoke within seconds after Flight 175 smashed into the South Tower was almost certainly not Photoshopped. It can be seen as well on the CNN feed archived on YouTube.Also helpful in amplifying the effect is to listen to George W. Bush’s address that night, in which he said, “Today our nation saw evil.” There’s no doubt, there he is: Lucifer...
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