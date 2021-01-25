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Ben Swann interviews President Obama NDAA Kill List Syria Afghanistan
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162 views • January 25, 2021
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Ben Swann interviews President Obama NDAA Kill List Syria Afghanistan
Judge, Jury and executioner Obama the Murderer, Just like Bush and Trump bringing Death from above.
Drones are Terrorism - Twin World Trade Towers
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Ben Swann interviews President Obama NDAA Kill List Syria Afghanistan
Judge, Jury and executioner Obama the Murderer, Just like Bush and Trump bringing Death from above.
Drones are Terrorism - Twin World Trade Towers
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