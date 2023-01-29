KSok Uncensored w guest Michael Wilkerson

About Michael:

Michael Wilkerson is a strategic advisor, investor, and the founder of stormwall.com. Michael has three decades of experience as an emerging markets investor, mergers and acquisitions expert, and business executive, including as a public company CEO and as managing director for the world’s preeminent M&A advisory firm. He is the chairman of charity: water, a renowned nonprofit organization leading the way to solve the global water crisis. Michael is the author of Stormwall: Observations on America in Peril and a frequent contributor to prominent media outlets on topics including economics, finance, governance, and foreign affairs. Michael holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, an MA in International Relations from Yale University, and a BS summa cum laude from Oral Roberts University.

