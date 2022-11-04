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And We Know 4.11.2022 We are RUNNING a RACE to WIN! The unveiling of TRUTH continues even at #themasters ! PRAY!
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41 views • April 12, 2022
LT of And We Know.
Well, as many of you know, i love the Barry White Love’s Theme and look forward to that music every year after the masters.. it is the song that played when I was a young teen hoping to one day make it on the PGA tour… my father was the number one Marine Golfer in 76 and also best in his high school. Today, it played out again.. another one for the history books..2 shots made out of the bunker at 18 with a roaring crowd with no masks or distancing… also the reference to bible study on the Master’s winner Scottie Sheffler come out on LIVE TV… If only that kind of truth would play out exposing the evil pushed on us daily… oh… well it slowly is.. there is hope.. we will see it in California during a rally, a rally in NC, patriots waking up the masses as they are interviewed and more…
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10k045-4.11.22-we-are-running-a-race-to-win-the-unveiling-of-truth-continues-even-.html
Well, as many of you know, i love the Barry White Love’s Theme and look forward to that music every year after the masters.. it is the song that played when I was a young teen hoping to one day make it on the PGA tour… my father was the number one Marine Golfer in 76 and also best in his high school. Today, it played out again.. another one for the history books..2 shots made out of the bunker at 18 with a roaring crowd with no masks or distancing… also the reference to bible study on the Master’s winner Scottie Sheffler come out on LIVE TV… If only that kind of truth would play out exposing the evil pushed on us daily… oh… well it slowly is.. there is hope.. we will see it in California during a rally, a rally in NC, patriots waking up the masses as they are interviewed and more…
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10k045-4.11.22-we-are-running-a-race-to-win-the-unveiling-of-truth-continues-even-.html
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