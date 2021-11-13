© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Melbourne Protest 13 November 2021 Part 3
Follow
0
Share
Report
63 views • November 13, 2021
This part three covers some of the action at Parliament House. Because of the numbers, which must have been over 30,000, it was hard for many to get near enough to hear everything. But that was a great problem to have. One of the speakers was Craig Kelly who travelled to Melbourne to support us. His is the voice in the second part of the video. There was some rain about but many of us had brought umbrellas.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.