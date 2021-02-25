JOE BIDEN JUST "BLUNDERS ON".

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“When Donald Trump was President, the typical CNN fare was chronicling Trump's ten worst abuses of power,” Mr Jones said.
“How does the Western world survive and democracy thrive, if there is not honest and objective assessment of this already flawed President”.
Mr Jones said the president continues to “walk on both sides” of issues including on values, climate change, and foreign politics.
“As I keep asking, are some of these politicians dumb or duplicitous, or both?” he said.
“He upholds the values of America, but lets in illegal immigrants. He will create jobs, but destroys thousands in shutting down a pipeline. He hates cultural norms, but accepts that China's brutality is a consequence of ‘different norms in each country’.”
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