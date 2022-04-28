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Grow Magnificent Mushrooms At Home! 🤎 🧺 🤎
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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132 views • April 28, 2022
Make room for MUSHROOMS! You can practically watch them grow before your very eyes. These fabulous fungi put the FUN into growing! In only two weeks or so, you can be picking your own immune sytem-boosting gourmet treats with these easy-to-grow methods. If you're a fungi fanatic or a mushroom muncher, this one's for you!

DISCLAIMER:
Caution! Do not eat any mushrooms or other fungi which you are not certain to be edible. Certain fungi can be extremely dangerous if ingested. Please buy mushroom spores and kits from reputable sources only.

Fancy growing your own mushrooms? Here are a few suppliers of easy-to-grow kits.

UK-based suppliers:
GroCycle: https://grocycle.com
Gourmet Woodland Mushrooms: https://www.gourmetmushrooms.co.uk

US-based suppliers:
North Spore: https://northspore.com/
Fungi Ally: https://www.fungially.com/

If you love growing your own food, why not take a look at our online Garden Planner which is available from several major websites and seed suppliers:
https://www.GrowVeg.com
https://gardenplanner.almanac.com
https://gardenplanner.motherearthnews...
and many more...

To receive more gardening videos subscribe to our channel here: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_...

If you've noticed any pests or beneficial insects in your garden lately please report them to us at https://BigBugHunt.com

💛 📖 Find out about the GrowVeg book here: https://www.growveg.com/growveg-the-b...


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy