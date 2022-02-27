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Fake News. Fake Pictures - taken from other places - not in Ukraine. The Fake News media continues to lie to you . Scumbags. Arrest them now.
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100 views • February 27, 2022
Fake News all the friggin times. Assholes. The thumbnail pic is not fake news. It is Jeffrey and me at one of our cannabis tours here in Medellin, Colombia. These guys, all friends for a long time, were from New York, Dallas and Austin.
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