Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jan 6 Political Prisoner Jacob Chansley, a.k.a. the “QAnon Shaman,” is Finally a Free Man!
100 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

"This is Jacob Angeli-Chansley. This is my offical twitter page & my first official statement upon my release from Federal BOP custody. The time is 9:07 AM on the 25th of May 2023. FREEDOM!!!"


Jake is standing strong with the Christ-like spirit of forgiveness. In a new monologue released this morning, Jacob Chansley forgives his captors, the United States government. “I pray for them because that is what Christ would do,” said Jake. He further assures the world that “the truth of global corruption is simply becoming more obvious.”


https://twitter.com/i/status/1661763967503732737

Keywords
jacob chansleyjan 6 political prisonerreleased from prisonq-anon shaman

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket