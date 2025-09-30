Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest Alan Duke | Ending DEI, Debunking Rumors, Democratic Lunacy | 9.30.25

Today on Joe Oltmann Untamed, we bring you the hard-hitting truths the mainstream media won’t touch. President Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivered a bold message to the nation’s top military brass, declaring that political correctness has no place in defending American freedom. From ending DEI programs in the armed forces to demanding that all personnel meet physical and readiness standards, the administration is setting a new tone for a fighting and winning military. Meanwhile, Oklahoma Governor Stitt revealed a massive crackdown on illegal alien truck drivers—130 arrested in a single sting—highlighting the urgent need for accountability on our nation’s roads.









In addition, investigative journalist Alan Duke of Lead Stories joins us to debunk false narratives surrounding high-profile conspiracy theories, shedding light on media misinformation and uncovering the truth behind viral claims. He recently debunked the claim about Erika Kirk being tied to child trafficking. Listen to his account today.









Our show dives deep into the human cost of soft-on-crime policies, featuring the emotional testimony of Stephen Federico, whose daughter was brutally murdered by a career criminal with decades of arrests. We’ll examine how Democratic policies have allowed violent offenders back on the streets and the national debate over soft-on-crime legislation. From chilling first-hand accounts to Senator Ashley Moody’s call for reforms, tonight’s coverage underscores a growing crisis across America’s justice system and the high stakes facing families everywhere





