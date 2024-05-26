When The Media Can't Handle The Spotlight

Watch what happens when the spotlight is put on Australian current affair show, Spotlight to provide evidence for their false accusations.

In this video we go into detail about what happened when Liam Bartlett, from Channel 7's Spotlight, interviewed Jude and Felipe in relation to the lies that have been told about us having had something to do with the Shakahola tragedy.



The interview exposes the unethical tactics that Spotlight used, as well as revealing important information that Spotlight purposefully ignored as it did not fit the distorted negative narrative they wanted to promote against us in Spotlight's "The Kidney Cult" shockumentary.

