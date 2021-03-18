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Dr Vernon Coleman - Which is Officially More Dangerous: Covid-19 or the Flu?
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100 views • March 18, 2021
Dr Vernon Coleman: |I have since March 2020, described covid-19 as a disease which can be compared with the flu – but which has been blessed with better marketing. Right from the start I described it as the flu rebranded. It appears that no specific organism has been isolated for covid-19 and what is described as covid-19 has very similar symptoms to the traditional varieties of the flu, and it has been proven to have a similar mortality rate."
For further unbiased information about other important matters, please visit
https://www.vernoncoleman.com
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
For further unbiased information about other important matters, please visit
https://www.vernoncoleman.com
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
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