Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Desantis: Apple Is Using Their Authority to Protect the CCP While Limiting Speech in America
80 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

“What is Apple doing with that? They’re limiting the air drop function of the protesters. They’re serving to the Chinese communist party. On the other hand here in the United States, what are they doing? They’re trying to get Elon Musk Twitter off the app store, which would be a huge blow for free speech.”

https://rumble.com/v1xzd6q-desantis-apple-is-using-their-authority-to-protect-the-ccp-while-limiting-s.html

Keywords
censorshipbig techtucker carlsonron desantisappleflorida governor

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket