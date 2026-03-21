How to NOT Get PROSTRATE or BREAST CANCER That Might Be Due to Glyphosate/"Roundup!"

Inspired by Univ. of CA TV's video, "Results of a Prostate Cancer & Vitamin D Trial--Effectiveness Safety Recommendations" @ https://youtu.be/QrU1yrmNIqc

R-rated video going over how to safely & gradually get beneficial but invisible infrared & ultraviolet light on your private parts. To learn WHY you would want to do so, learn all about HORMONE D at any of

https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies

tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone



To view The World’s Best Books, Videos, Experts, Organizations, & Companies about Light, Sunlight, & “Vitamin” D, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight

tinyurl.com/SunlightAndVitaminDinfo

tinyurl.com/LightForDummies

To be able to CONTROL your schedule so you can be outside from sunrise till about 10:00 & during peak UVB time by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, watch https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of

https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore

To get 22 trace minerals that are most likely being binded out of you by glyphosate with a sea salt that's CONFIRMED to be free of ALL microplastics, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt

Should redirect to:

https://Bio-mats.com/danny OR https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng

View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at:

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

Learn about magnets for health @

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SAVE 15% by applying code:

DANNY

at https://MagneticoSleep.com

To view a list of benefits & health conditions helped by MagneticoSleep mattresses, visit any of:

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepEbrochure

OR

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepbrochure

To listen to retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse's MagneticoSleep testimonial, watch:

https://tinyurl.com/DrKruseMagneticoSleepVideo

To avoid eating GMOs & pesticides, grow your own food w/ the 3 food growing partners listed at

https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns

OR

1. https://tinyurl.com/HarvestWalls

2. https://tinyurl.com/FoodForestAbundanceFL (FFA)

Learn more about FFA's Freedom Farm Academies (FFA2) @

https://foodforestabundance.com/store/p/ffa-supply/?ref=GoGreenInsulation?

OR

https://tinyurl.com/FreedomFarmAcademySupplyCenter

Fill-out following to become an Ambassador

https://tinyurl.com/ShareFoodForestAbundance

3. Indoor grow towers & optional aquaculture to grow fish & shrimp by official NASA spin-off company,

https://EdenGrowSystems.com

To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep

To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE," watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo

If you'd love to be able to afford any of the items mentioned but just can't afford them right now, learn how to possibly get $ back on many of your personal & business monthly, recurring bill$, insurance premiums, & maybe even medical debt by visiting my Viv Network affiliate link @

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(click-on "ENROLL NOW" on the upper right-hand corner to start SAVING)

Since Americans & US-based businesses unnecessarily OVERspend $60 BILLION each & every year on their monthly, recurring bill$, learn more @

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