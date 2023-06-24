Create New Account
GOLD vs CRYPTO: Is It Better to Invest in Gold or Cryptocurrency?
Gold & Silver Central
Gold vs Cryptocurrency: Why Is Crypto Not Like Gold?

Since the emergence of cryptocurrency, many have speculated that it will replace precious metals as the perfect hedge during times of economic crisis.

However, we don’t necessarily agree with this statement.

Yes, crypto is trendy, but does this flashy new instrument have the legs to last for the long term? After all, gold has been a safe haven investment for centuries.

