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BASES 85 Part 1 Mark Steele 5G is Dangerous - in the Secret Garden at AV9
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70 views • April 25, 2022
The Alternative View Conferences were the finest in the genre of educational advanced information, AV9, pioneered by the late Ian R Crane. Mark Steele made his first appearance at this series of events. This was a side interview for the Bases Project, and was one a series recorded at the time, May 2018. Mark was to give further interviews, Part 2 missing. Reloaded here at Brighteon for free speech.
Most of Mark's material and appearances were banned by you tube. These three survive, as part of his contribution to the Bases project. Please go to The Alternative View website to buy his lectures, at AV9, May 2018.
Guest Host Caroline Stevens in 2019.
Most of Mark's material and appearances were banned by you tube. These three survive, as part of his contribution to the Bases project. Please go to The Alternative View website to buy his lectures, at AV9, May 2018.
Guest Host Caroline Stevens in 2019.
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