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All the Money & Wealth in the World: Not Enough for Medicare4All
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196 views • October 22, 2019
A disturbing example from today’s news of how government healthcare will result in both mandates and prohibition of treatments & drugs between BigGov & BigPharma. And will Lieawatha’s “wealth tax” pay for Medicare4All? How much does it cost in comparison to the National per Capita Debt or the money supply, or the best measure of private wealth?
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