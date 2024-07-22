Al-Qassam Mujahideen Carry Out Operations at the Operations Command Headquarters near Tal Zoroub





From the raid on the enemy operations command headquarters holed up in the vicinity of the Tal Zorob area, southeast of the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood in the city of Rafah. 2024/07/05









