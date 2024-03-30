Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Introducing the New "TBG" RPG Which Stands for anti-Kike Grenade
channel image
CreeperStatus
11 Subscribers
45 views
Published Yesterday

Okay. I made up the "anti-Kike" part but that's essentially what it is. Here's some more info.  An introductory video about the ‘Yassin” anti-fortification missile “TBG,” which Al-Qassam fighters used to target the special forces fortified inside buildings on several axes of the Gaza Strip.  The description of the device:  – Designed and manufactured by Al-Qassam Brigades.  – Has a high destructive capacity.  – It is fired by an RPG launcher.  – Used against fortified buildings and structures.  – Its dual function warhead penetrates the walls and then explodes inside the building.  Technical specifications:  – Shell caliber: 64/105mm   – Total weight: 4.5kg.  – Effective range: 100m  – Impact range: 150m  PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!  WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.  FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f  FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)  CreeperStatus, #CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #CeaseFireNOW, #BoycottIsrael, #AlAqsaFlood, #Scenes, Al-Quds, Al-Qassam, Khan Yunis, TBG, IDF, Israel, Gaza, Palestine, Hamas, Jews, IOF, IGF,

Keywords
israeljewspalestinegazahamasstatusidfscenescreeperigfkhan yunisceasefirenowfreepalestineboycottisraeliofalqudscreeperstatusalaqsafloodcreeper statusalqassamtbg

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket